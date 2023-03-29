Storm kills 4 people, injures several in war-torn Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A pro-government radio station says a storm in central Syria collapsed building walls in two villages, killing four people, including two children. The heavy winds forced Syrian authorities to close all ports on the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday. In the war-torn country’s rebel-held northwest, dozens of tents collapsed in settlements housing people displaced by Syria’s 12-year conflict. Falling rocks and trees also injured several people in the northwest. Hundreds of buildings and homes collapsed in last month’s earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than 50,000 people, including more than 6,000 in Syria.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.