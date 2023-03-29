Spanish judge releases fugitive Catalan Euro MP

Madrid (AP) — A Spanish Supreme Court judge has ordered the release of Clara Ponsatí, a Euro MP and a former Catalan Cabinet member who fled Spain five years ago after a failed independence bid for Catalonia. Ponsatí was released Wednesday after being detained a day earlier when she entered Spain and appeared at a press conference in Barcelona. She faces charges of disobeying the law for helping stage Catalonia´s illegal independence referendum in 2017. She flew to Brussels hours after her release for a European Parliament meeting but must appear before court on April 24.

