Grisham’s ‘The Exchange,’ sequel to ‘The Firm,’ out in fall
NEW YORK (AP) — One of literature’s most famous whistleblowers, attorney Mitch McDeere of John Grisham’s “The Firm,” will soon be back in action and back in trouble. Doubleday announced Wednesday that Grisham’s “The Exchange,” a sequel to his million-selling breakout book from 32 years ago, will be published Oct. 17. The new novel takes place 15 years after McDeere and his wife, Abby, helped expose underworld ties at a Memphis firm and fled for their lives. The McDeeres are now in New York, where he’s a partner in the world’s largest international legal practice.