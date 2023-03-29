Goodell: Commanders report to be released even if team sold

PHOENIX (AP) — Embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder could very well sell the franchise before an investigation into his organization’s conduct can be complete. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said even if that’s the case, any report will be made public. Goodell said Tuesday at the league’s annual meetings that the NFL is “committed to releasing the findings.” Snyder and the Commanders are still under investigation by former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White. She was retained by the league to look into various aspects of the organization stemming from a congressional review into workplace misconduct. The review also included a referral to the Federal Trade Commission for potential business improprieties.

