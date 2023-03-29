California may end travel ban to states with anti-LGBTQ laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California lawmaker wants to end a ban on state-funded travel to states with discriminatory LGBTQ laws. State Sen. Toni Atkins said Wednesday she wants to replace the ban with a state-authorized marketing campaign to promote inclusive messaging in those states. California passed a law in 2016 banning state-funded travel to states that discriminate against the LGBTQ community. California now bans state-funded travel to 23 states, including Florida, Texas and Arizona. The law has created issues for academic researchers and college sports teams. The San Diego State University men’s basketball team is traveling to the Final Four in Texas. The school says the NCAA is paying for the travel.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.