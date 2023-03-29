Arizona governor’s aide resigns after controversial tweet

PHOENIX (AP) — The press secretary of Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has resigned after a controversial social media post made in the wake of a fatal shooting at a Tennessee school. Gubernatorial spokesperson Josselyn Berry posted a tweet Monday night with an image of a woman holding pistols in each hand and the caption “Us when we see transphobes.” The image was from the 1980 movie “Gloria.” The post was made hours after the shooting at a Christian school in Nashville that left three children and three adults dead. The shooter was killed by police and has been identified as a 28-year-old former student at The Covenant School who was transgender.

