Why does Russia want tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he intends to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. The move appears to be another attempt by Putin to raise the stakes in the conflict in Ukraine. It follows statements by the Russian leader and his top lieutenants that Moscow is ready to use “all available means” to protect its territory. The deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, which has a long border with Ukraine, could allow Russia to reach potential targets there more easily and quickly. It would also extend Russia’s capability to target several NATO members in Eastern and Central Europe.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.