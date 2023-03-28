Warehouse fire kills 11 people in northern Chinese province

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at an abandoned refrigerated warehouse in the northern industrial province of Hebei, killing 11 people. The local government says the blaze started Monday afternoon when the warehouse was being dismantled. It says firefighters extinguished the fire late at night and rescuers recovered 11 people, but none showed signs of life. Local media say a relative of one of the victims learned from others who managed to escape that the 11 people were among 14 workers who were demolishing the warehouse.

