US opens investigation into Tesla seat belts coming loose

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. highway safety regulators have opened an investigation into complaints that Tesla seat belts may not hold people in a crash. The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an estimated 50,000 Model X SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years. The agency says it has two complaints from Tesla owners that the front belts weren’t sufficiently connected at the factory. Documents posted by the agency Tuesday say the belt linkage and pretensioners, which tighten the belts before a crash, are anchored to the seat frames. Both complaints allege that the linkage and pretensioner separated from the frames when force was exerted. Neither involved a crash. A message was left early Tuesday for Tesla.

