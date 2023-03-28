Ruling allows some pot dispensary licenses in NY to go ahead

NEW YORK (AP) — New York officials will be able to issue licenses for recreational marijuana dispensaries in some parts of the state now that an appeals court has narrowed the scope of a temporary injunction that had halted them. The ruling by the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals allows the state to hand out licenses in Brooklyn, central New York, the mid-Hudson region and western New York. A federal judge in November issued a temporary injunction against the licenses being handed out in those areas after a Michigan company filed a lawsuit. An email seeking comment was sent to one of the company’s attorneys. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was pleased by the decision.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.