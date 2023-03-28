Pamela Smart, serving life, waits for chance to be heard

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s highest court is expected to release an opinion on Pamela Smart’s request for a sentence reduction hearing. The 55-year-old Smart has served over 30 years of a life-without-parole sentence for plotting with her teenage lover to kill her husband in 1990. She’s exhausted all of her judicial appeals. Her lawyer says a state council that rejected her latest request last year didn’t spend any time reviewing it. The attorney general’s office says there’s no requirement for the council to create rules regarding the process. Smart denied knowledge of the plot to kill her husband. Four teens charged in the case served shorter sentences and have been released.

