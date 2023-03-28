Muslim leader for Scotland a sign of UK political diversity

LONDON (AP) — Scottish lawmakers have confirmed Humza Yousaf as the country’s first minister. He is the first person of color to head the Scottish government, and the first Muslim national leader in any Western democracy. Tuesday’s milestone comes five months after the U.K. got its first Hindu leader in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. London Mayor Sadiq Khan is the son of Pakistani immigrants. All three politicians reflect the accelerating diversification of politics in Britain, a country whose imperialist past has gradually forged a multi-ethnic present. Sunder Katwala of the think-tank British Future says “there’s an expectation now, or a familiarity with diversity in British politics, that we don’t see in other European countries.”

