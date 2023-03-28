EU deal to move migrant children from Greece officially ends

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A voluntary scheme joined by European Union member states to accept unaccompanied migrant children from Greece has officially ended as the bloc still struggles to hammer out a comprehensive new migration agreement. The program ended after 15 minors from Somalia, Gambia and Pakistan boarded a plane Tuesday in Athens bound for Lisbon, Portugal, bringing the total number of migrant children relocated under the scheme to 1,368 in 16 countries since 2020. The European Commission has promised to finalize new migration rules, common across all member states, in 2024 following years of delays. But countries remain divided on the so-called solidarity mechanism, under which EU member states would be given relocation quotas.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.