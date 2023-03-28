Carlson, Hannity among potential witnesses at Fox News trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News stars Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Bret Baier are among the personalities who could soon be appearing in a much different venue — court. Both Fox and the voting machine company suing it for defamation have included each of those figures as potential witnesses if the case goes to trial next month. The lists are no guarantee they will testify, and it’s still not certain the case will make it to trial. Fox has sought to prevent its 92-year-old patriarch, Rupert Murdoch, from testifying live, saying he already has given a lengthy deposition. But that will be up to Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis.

By DAVID BAUDER and RANDALL CHASE Associated Press

