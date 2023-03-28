At trial, Minnesota says e-cigarette maker Juul targets kids

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has personally opened his state’s lawsuit against Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria. The state is seeking more than $100 million in damages. It’s the first of thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker to reach trial. In opening statement Tuesday, Ellison accused Juul of unlawfully targeting young people with vaping products to get a new generation addicted to nicotine. But David Bernick, an attorney for Juul, said its purpose was always to convert adult smokers of combustible cigarettes to a less-dangerous product — not to lure kids. The trial in Minneapolis is expected to last around three weeks.

