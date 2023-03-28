Alabama police officer killed, another wounded

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Officials in Alabama say a Huntsville police officer has died after being shot Tuesday evening. Another officer was critically wounded. The two Huntsville police officers were shot at an apartment complex as they responding to a 911 call where a woman said she had been shot. One officer died from his injuries, and the other underwent emergency surgery and is in critical condition, city officials said in a news release. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall identified the officer who was killed as Officer Garrett Crumby. Marshall said the two officers were, “responding to an emergency domestic violence call for service when they were ambushed by an armed suspect.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.