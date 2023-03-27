Russian shelling of Ukraine city kills 2, wounds 29 people

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials in Ukraine say two people were killed and 29 wounded when Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, in the partially occupied eastern Donetsk region. Video footage of the aftermath of Monday’s attack showed damaged residential buildings, debris in the streets and vehicles on fire. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the attack as “terrorism.” Russia has denied targeting residential areas even though artillery and rocket strikes have hit Ukrainian apartment buildings and civilian infrastructure daily during the war. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with British actor Orlando Bloom. His office said Monday that Bloom, who is also a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, arrived in the Ukrainian capital over the weekend and visited its suburb of Irpin.

