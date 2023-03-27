NJ takes over Paterson police after crisis worker’s shooting

New Jersey’s attorney general says his office has taken control of the police department in the state’s third-largest city, Paterson. The announcement Monday by Attorney General Matt Platkin came less than a month after Paterson police officers fatally shot a well-known crisis intervention worker during a tense standoff. Platkin said in a news release that his office had assumed control of all police functions without delay, including the division that investigates internal police matters. The announcement didn’t mention the shooting of 31-year-old Najee Seabrooks directly, but it reflected activists’ concerns about how the department was being run.

