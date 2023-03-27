Louvre staff block entrances as part of pension protest

PARIS (AP) — The Louvre Museum in Paris has been closed to the public because its workers took part in the wave of French protest strikes against the government’s unpopular pension reform plans. Dozens of Louvre employees blocked the entrance on Monday so the museum announced it would be temporarily closed. The demonstrators toted banners and flags in front of the Louvre’s famed pyramid where President Emmanuel Macron had celebrated his presidential victory in 2017. They demanded the repeal of the new pension law that raises the retirement age from 62 to 64. The action comes on the eve of another nationwide protest planned for Tuesday against the bill.

