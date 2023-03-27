Indiana bill banning gender-affirming care sent to governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican General Assembly is advancing a measure to ban virtually all gender-affirming medical care for minors in the state. The Indiana House voted Monday 65-30 to approve the bill, which already cleared the Senate. The bill now heads to Indiana’s Republican governor, who hasn’t said publicly if he’ll sign it. If he does, minors in Indiana won’t be allowed to access hormone therapies or puberty blockers in the state. People speaking in opposition to the healthcare restrictions say those types of treatment are often life-saving for trans kids. But backers of the legislation have raised doubts on the safety and reversibility of those treatments.

By ARLEIGH RODGERS Associated Press/Report for America

