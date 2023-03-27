Former governor sues college over chapel name removal

A former Republican governor of Vermont has sued Middlebury College, his alma mater, accusing it of cancel culture behavior for removing the name of another former governor and Middlebury graduate from the campus chapel for what the school calls his role in eugenics policies. Former Gov. James Douglas filed the breach of contract lawsuit against Middlebury on Friday as the special administrator of John Abner Mead’s estate. Middlebury College said Monday that it has received the complaint but cannot discuss pending litigation. Middlebury announced in 2021 that Mead Memorial Chapel would “no longer bear the name John Mead.”

