In Ghana, Kamala Harris ‘excited about the future of Africa’

Accra, GHANA (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has arrived in Ghana to begin a weeklong trip to Africa. Her stops in Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia are intended to deepen U.S. relationships on the continent. Upon landing in Ghana’s capital on Sunday, Harris was greeted by schoolchildren, dancers and drummers. Harris said she wanted to promote economic growth and food security, and she welcomed the chance to ”witness firsthand the extraordinary innovation and creativity that is occurring on this continent.” Ghana is known as one of Africa’s most stable democracies, but recently it’s been beset by economic and security challenges.

