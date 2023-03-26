Factory or farm? Oregon may alter land use for chipmakers

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (AP) — For exactly 50 years, Oregon’s farms and forests have been protected from urban sprawl by the nation’s first statewide law creating urban growth boundaries. But now, a bill being considered in Oregon’s Legislature could authorize the governor to unilaterally expand boundaries as part of the state’s quest to lure chip companies and provide land for them to build their factories. The measure would also provide $200 million in grants to chipmakers. Farmers and conservationists are worried about the proposal and what it will mean for a state that cherishes its open spaces. State officials and lawmakers are eager to bring more semiconductor factories to Oregon.

