Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of famed composer, dies at 43

NEW YORK (AP) — Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday in England. He was 43 and had battled gastric cancer and pneumonia. Famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber had been offering updates on Nick’s health on social media in recent days. Nicholas died at a hospital in the south-central English town of Basingstoke, his father said. The senior Webber missed the Broadway opening Thursday of his “Bad Cinderella” to be at his son’s side with other loved ones. Nicholas is best known for his work on the BBC One’s “Love, Lies and Records.” He also worked on his father’s 2021 “Cinderella,” earning a Grammy nod for best musical theater album.

By The Associated Press

