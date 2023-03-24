Russian strikes in Ukraine kill 10 civilians, wound 20 more

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s presidential office says Russian long-range strikes have killed at least 10 civilians and wounded 20 others in several areas of Ukraine. The attacks cameas a senior Moscow official warned Friday that the Kremlin’s forces are prepared for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive in the coming weeks of the 13-month war. Five people died in the eastern Donetsk region when a Russian missile hit a so-called “point of invincibility,” as the mostly artillery war of the recent winter months stretched into its second spring. Ukrainian authorities last year established hundreds of help stations, christened points of invincibility, where residents hard-pressed by the war can warm up, charge their phones and get snacks and hot drinks.

