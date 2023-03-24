Biden, Trudeau meet on migration, China and more

OTTAWA, ONTARIO (AP) — President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to announce an agreement that aims to stem the flow of asylum seekers at unofficial crossings on the countries’ border. The announcement on Friday comes as Biden is making his first visit to Canada as president for wide-ranging talks. The leaders are also discussing the 13-month old war in Ukraine, defense spending and shared concerns about China’s aggressiveness in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Biden and Trudeau are meeting for private talks before the U.S. president delivers a speech to the Canadian Parliament. The leaders will also hold a joint press conference.

By JOSH BOAK and ROB GILLIES Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.