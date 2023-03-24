A look at the US military mission in Syria and its dangers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Iranian drone attack that struck a U.S. base in northeastern Syria, killing a contractor and wounding several U.S. troops, is just the latest in a growing number of attacks on American forces in Syria. But its lethality was rare. In most recent cases, no U.S. forces have been hurt. Thursday’s strike set off a series of retaliatory bombings. American troops have been in Syria since 2015, but the latest casualties highlight what has been a consistent, but often quiet, U.S. counterterrorism mission, one aimed at countering Iranian-backed militias and preventing the resurgence of the Islamic State group.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

