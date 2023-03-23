Wisconsin man pleads guilty to intimidating Black neighbors

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to intimidating and interfering with Black residents who moved into a suburban Milwaukee apartment complex where he lived. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Gregory Haanstad says Thursday that William McDonald of West Allis faces up to 11 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 29. Court documents say McDonald admitted that in 2021 he vandalized a vehicle owned by a Black woman. A note threatening to slash the woman’s throat, filled with racial slurs and demanding that she move also was left. About a year later, racist graffiti was written on the door to an apartment where another Black woman and her two children lived.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.