Los Angeles school strike set to end, but no deal announced

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A three-day strike by workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District is scheduled to wrap up. But it’s not immediately clear Thursday if any progress has been made in negotiations for higher pay for teachers’ aides, bus drivers, custodians and other support staff in the nation’s second-largest school system. Teachers joined the picket lines in solidarity, shutting down instruction for the district’s half-million students during the walkout by members of Local 99 of the Service Employees International Union, which represents about 30,000 of the lowest-paid school workers. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stepped in as mediator on Wednesday.

