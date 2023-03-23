Japan, South Korea drop export claims against each other
By MARI YAMAGUCHI and TONG-HYUNG KIM
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has announced the country will lift export controls of three key semiconductor-related materials imposed in 2019 against South Korea. The move is effective Thursday. Almost simultaneously, Seoul said it would drop its complaint with the World Trade Organization over the issue. South Korea’s unification minister and senior Japanese government officials reaffirmed their close cooperation Thursday in response to North Korea’s escalating missile threats in a rare meeting. It’s another move in a growing list of signs of improved relations. Kwon Youngse was in Japan on Thursday, becoming the first unification minister to visit in 18 years.