Endangered hooded vulture escapes from Bay Area zoo

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Officials were working Thursday to capture an endangered hooded vulture that escaped from a zoo aviary in the San Francisco Bay Area that was destroyed after a massive tree fell on it during a storm. Oakland Zoo spokeswoman Erin Dogan says the male hooded vulture and five other exotic birds, including two pied crows and three superb starlings, flew out from the aviary at the Oakland Zoo Tuesday amid a wind-packed storm that pummeled California. She says the birds stayed on zoo grounds and that a team of at least 12 zoo workers armed with binoculars, nets and crates has already recovered the three starlings.

