Biden’s Canada agenda stocked from Ukraine to climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrives in Canada on Thursday with a focus on several of the world’s largest challenges. Those include national security and the war in Ukraine, climate change, mass migration, an increasingly assertive China and global trade. The Biden administration has made strengthening its friendship with Canada a priority over the past two years. Biden’s meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the capital of Ottawa is a chance to set plans for the future. Trudeau has signaled there could be an agreement to help stem the flow of migrants into Canada from the U.S.

By JOSH BOAK and ROB GILLIES Associated Press

