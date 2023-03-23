1st Black editor named to lead Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has chosen a Black editor to lead its newsroom for the first time in its 155-year history. Leroy Chapman Jr. was named the newspaper’s editor-in-chief Thursday after 12 years at the Journal-Constitution, where he’s been the managing editor since 2021. Publisher Andrew Morse said Chapman’s nearly three decades in news and forward-thinking approach to digital journalism make him an ideal choice. He said having a Black man in the role is a significant step toward having a newsroom staff that reflects the diversity of Atlanta. Chapman succeeds Kevin Riley, who after 12 years as editor will remain at the newspaper as editor-at-large.

