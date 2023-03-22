Uniquely New Orleans mayoral recall effort fails

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said a “great weight” has been lifted from her with the failure of a recall petition drive that began in August. The effort had elements of a uniquely New Orleans experience: Recall petition signatures were gathered during Mardi Gras parades and turned in to city hall while a brass band played and people danced on the sidewalk. But state officials said the effort resulted in only 27,243 valid signatures, 18,000 too few. Recall organizers could challenge the decision by election officials to invalidate thousands of signatures on the petition.

