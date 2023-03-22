Thai police bust call scammers who preyed on older Americans

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police have busted a gang that operated call centers to deceive elderly U.S. citizens into wiring them money, netting more than $87 million. Police say they have arrested 21 people after simultaneously raiding nine locations across four Thai provinces on Tuesday, seizing bank accounts, mobile phones, two cars, a gun and multiple real estate properties. One Thai suspect was arrested Wednesday. U.S. agents took part in the raids. The suspects have been charged with transnational crime, fraud, money laundering and other offenses. Police said they told their victims they were carrying out a criminal investigation, and their funds were suspicious so needed to be transferred to them to be verified. Some victims’ computers were also hacked.

