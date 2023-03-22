Texas university students protest drag show’s cancellation

CANYON, Texas (AP) — Protests continued Wednesday at a university in the Texas Panhandle after the school’s president said a planned campus drag show wouldn’t be allowed and expressed the view that such events “discriminate against womanhood.” Dozens of students gathered for the protests for a second day at West Texas A&M University, located in Canyon, just south of Amarillo. In an opinion column laden with religious references, the university’s president, Walter Wendler, wrote that “drag shows are derisive, divisive and demoralizing misogyny, no matter the stated intent.” In recent months, drag shows across the country have been targeted by right-wing activists and politicians, with Republican lawmakers in several states, including Texas, proposing restrictions on the shows.

