Pizza shop owner accused of abusing workers denied bail

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston pizza shop owner accused by federal authorities of abusing employees who were not legally in the U.S. has been ordered held without bail. A magistrate judge cited a history of violence and threats in Tuesday’s detention order for Stavros Papantoniadis. He’s been charged with forced labor, and federal prosecutors say he may face more charges. A lawyer for the owner of two Boston pizza shops says the allegations were fabricated by disgruntled employees who had incentive to lie because they are being allowed to remain in the U.S. during the investigation.

