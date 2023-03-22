Mental health issue arises as synagogue massacre trial nears

Defense lawyers say a former truck driver about to face trial for shooting to death congregants in a Pittsburgh synagogue more than four years ago has schizophrenia and structural and functional brain impairments. Lawyers for Robert Bowers told a federal judge in a court filing this week that they are concerned about a prosecution proposal to have their own psychiatric experts examine or evaluate him. Jury selection is scheduled to begin next month in Bowers’ trial for shooting to death 11 people and wounding seven others at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the nation’s most deadly attack on Jewish people. Bowers has offered to plead guilty in return for a life sentence, but prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

