German group sues Facebook owner Meta over death threats

BERLIN (AP) — A German environmental group says it’s suing Facebook’s parent company Meta over persistent death threats posted on the social network against its staff. Environmental Action Germany known by German acronym DUH says Meta has been unwilling to stop the threats of violence regularly directed at its director Juergen Resch and others in a Facebook group with more than 50,000 members. DUH has conducted high-profile campaigns demanding that German cities enforce air quality rules by banning certain heavily polluting vehicles. Meta didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. German lawmaker Renate Kuenast won a case against Facebook last year forcing the company to remove fake quotes attributed to her from its site and pay damages. Facebook is appealing the ruling.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.