US ‘concerned’ by Mexican seizure of Alabama company’s port

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. State Department says it is “concerned about the fair treatment of our companies in Mexico” after Mexican police seized a cargo terminal owned by an Alabama-based company. Mexico’s seizure of the Caribbean coast port stretched into its second week Tuesday. Vulcan Materials says police and prosecutors still have not presented any legal paperwork to justify the seizure. The State Department says it is “actively engaged”on the issue and notes “cases like these have the potential to impact our ability to achieve our shared vision for improving livelihoods in one of Mexico’s most economically disadvantaged regions.”

