UN: Fresh gang violence in Haiti leaves 187 dead in 11 days

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. says that new clashes between gangs in Haiti’s capital and beyond have killed at least 187 people in less than two weeks and injured more than 150 others. Officials said Tuesday that the fresh wave of violence recorded between Feb. 27 and March 9 in Port-au-Prince and certain areas in the central region of Artibonite also has displaced hundreds of people and forced farmers to abandon their fields as starvation worsens. The U.N. said nearly 260 kidnappings also have been reported since the start of the year.

