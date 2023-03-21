Skip to Content
Swedish investigator says S Korea key to her adoption probe

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A legal expert investigating Sweden’s international adoption practices says she’s trying to determine if Swedish authorities knew of falsified child origins as they approved the adoptions of thousands of South Korean children. Anna Singer spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on a trip where she plans to meet with government and adoption agency officials. South Korea’s adoption boom in the 1970-80s created the world’s largest diaspora of adoptees. But hundreds of them say documents were falsified to expedite adoptions, making their origins hard to trace. A number of European countries are investigating how they conducted international adoptions. South Korea’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission is also being urged to investigate the circumstances of hundreds of adoptions.

