Puzzling highway death part of West Virginia police probe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State police in West Virginia say a trooper used a Taser on a man who walked onto a highway and later died. Gov. Jim Justice on Monday described the police video of the incident involving Edmond Exline of Hagerstown, Maryland, as alarming. Exline died at a hospital after the incident near Martinsburg on Feb. 12. State Police Capt. Eric Burnett in Charles Town says a Taser was used on Exline after he went into traffic and didn’t comply with a trooper’s commands. Justice cited Exline’s death and two separate incidents involving State Police in ordering a sweeping investigation Monday, the day the state police superintendent resigned.

