Mexican man pleads guilty in smuggling crash where 13 died

EL CENTRO, Calif. (AP) — A Mexican man has pleaded guilty to coordinating a smuggling effort that left 13 people dead when their overloaded SUV was struck by a big-rig after crossing the border into California two years ago. Authorities say Jose Cruz Noguez entered pleas Tuesday to federal charges of conspiracy and smuggling migrants for financial gain. Prosecutors say Cruz organized a smuggling run in March 2021 in which dozens of people were crammed into two modified sport utility vehicles that were driven into the United States through a breach cut in the international boundary fence. Authorities say one SUV was struck by a big-rig while driving through California’s agricultural Imperial Valley. Thirteen people died and nine had major injuries, including a 15-year-old girl.

