Mets launch Citi Field Cadillac Club, $25K for top seat

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets have an elite car sponsor to go along with their record luxury tax payroll. New York will open a membership only speakeasy behind Citi Field’s right field fence this season called The Cadillac Club at Payson’s, in honor of founding owner Joan Whitney Payson. Memberships in the first row cost $24,999 per seat. Rows 3 and 4, the only areas of the 100-seat club currently available, cost $19,000 per seat. Members are entitled to buy guest passes. The Mets said the club will be limited to 25-30 members.

