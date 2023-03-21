Man sentenced to 30 years after police officer shot friend

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — A judge reduced the prison sentence from 55 to 30 years for an Alabama man convicted of murder when a police officer shot his friend. LaKeith Smith was 15 when a police officer shot and killed his friend when the teens were caught burglarizing homes in Alabama. Circuit Judge Sibley Reynolds handed down the new sentence after a lengthy court hearing. While the decision was a sentence reduction, it was a a blow to Smith’s family and advocates who argued he should not spend decades in prison for a killing he did not commit. Defense lawyer Leroy Maxwell said the decision was not justice and they will appeal.

