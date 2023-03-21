Coconut? Marshmallows? Feelings run hot for ambrosia salad

NEW YORK (AP) — Feelings run hot for ambrosia salad, that fluffy treat mostly served at Easter, Thanksgiving or Christmas. Stretching back more than 100 years, ambrosia of yore was a far less busy little side dish or dessert than today’s versions. Recipes from the 1800s include oranges, shredded coconut and sometimes pineapple. There was no whipped cream, no bright red maraschino cherries and definitely no marshmallows. Old guard foodies consider today’s ambrosia salads with a riot of ingredients an abomination. Regardless, food content creators on social media have helped keep ambrosia salad alive.

