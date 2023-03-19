Netanyahu urges military chief to contain reservist protest

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged the military’s chief of staff to contain a wave of protest from within the ranks over a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary. Netanyahu’s remarks Sunday come as Israel is embroiled in a major crisis that has sent tens of thousands of people into the streets protesting every week for the last two months. The divide over Netanyahu’s plans to change the legal system has not spared the country’s military, its most trusted institution, where many reservists have pledged not to show up for duty under what they see as impending regime change.

