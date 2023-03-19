Lawyer: Former US pilot could have been lured to Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — A lawyer says a former United States military pilot could have been lured from China to Australia as part of a U.S. plan to extradite him. Daniel Duggan has been in custody in Australia since October. He is accused of conspiring with others to provide training to Chinese military pilots without applying for an appropriate license. On Monday, he appeared in a Sydney court by video for a brief hearing about a U.S. application to extradite him. His lawyer, Dennis Miralis, told reporters outside court that Duggan returned to Australia from China in 2022 after he received an Australian security clearance for an aviation license. That clearance was removed a few days after his arrival. His next court appearance is set for May.

