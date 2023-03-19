I-96 reopens in Michigan after pileup of up to 100 vehicles

PORTLAND, Mich. (AP) — An interstate highway has reopened in central Michigan following a massive pileup involving up to 100 vehicles in whiteout conditions. I-96 in Ionia County reopened about 10 p.m. Saturday, about five hours after authorities reported the pileup in the eastbound lanes near Portland, about halfway between Lansing and Grand Rapids. Michigan State Police officials say they closed lanes in both directions just after 5 p.m. on Saturday following the pileup. Police say some people were injured but no one was seriously hurt.

